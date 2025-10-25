/India edges out Argentina in a thrilling finish at International Polo Cup 2025

In an exhilarating display of top-class horsemanship and teamwork, Team India edged past Argentina 10–9 to lift the KogniVera International Polo Cup 2025 at the historic Jaipur Polo Ground in New Delhi on Saturday (October 25). The contest, packed with pace, precision, and dramatic turns, kept the crowd on its feet till the very last chukker of game.

Led by Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, the Indian team showcased sharp coordination and tactical maturity to outplay the seasoned Argentine side. Every chukker was closely contested, with both teams trading goals in rapid succession before India sealed the decider in the closing moments. Talking about the victory, Team India captain Simran Singh Shergill said, “To beat a side like Argentina, known for its polo heritage, is a special achievement. The team fought for every ball, and the home crowd’s energy made a huge difference. It is a proud day for the Indian polo.”

As the sun set over the capital, the trophy presentation ceremony capped off a memorable evening that celebrated not just India’s triumph, but also the growing international stature of Indian polo. The KogniVera Cup once again reaffirmed New Delhi’s position as a global stage for the sport of kings.