PVL 2025: Table-toppers Mumbai Meteors lock horns against resilient Bengaluru Torpedoes in title decider

The stage is set for a thrilling finale to the fourth season of the Prime Volleyball League, as the Mumbai Meteors take on the Bengaluru Torpedoes on Sunday (October 26) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, the coaches and captains of both teams joined a virtual press conference, displaying a mix of confidence, mutual respect, and anticipation. Both sides have enjoyed exceptional campaigns this season. The Mumbai Meteors finished at the top of the table, winning six of their seven league matches to collect 17 points. The Bengaluru Torpedoes weren’t far behind, securing five victories from seven outings and ending the league stage in second place with 14 points.

The contest promises to be a battle of skill and temperament. Bengaluru’s attacking duo of Joel Benjamin and Jalen Penrose have been in fine form, with Joel registering 103 points this season. Mumbai’s Shubham Chaudhary, who trails just a point behind with 102, will look to continue his strong run, while also contributing defensively as one of the league’s top five blockers alongside Petter Alstad Ostvik. Bengaluru, meanwhile, will rely heavily on Sethu, the league’s best server this season with 11 points, tied with Goa’s Rohit Yadav.

David Lee credits Bengaluru’s culture of resilience

Speaking ahead of the final, Bengaluru Torpedoes’ head coach David Lee praised the team’s mental strength and unity under pressure. “It’s been a bit of a cultural thing for this team. It’s not just this season — it’s been seasons in the past,” Lee said. “Anytime we have our back against the wall, this team finds a way to win. Our core guys like Sethu, Midhun, and Mujeeb have shown that resiliency year after year.”

Lee emphasised that the players’ trust in their training has been key to their composure in crunch moments. “For me, it’s not about what I’m really doing. It’s about them trusting their training and knowing that over time, they’ll be good in crucial situations. Hats off to the core group of our team,” he added. Having led Bengaluru to the final in Season 2 (2023), Lee will look to go one better this time and bring the trophy home.

Matt van Wezel lauds Mumbai’s mental strength

Meanwhile, Mumbai Meteors’ head coach Matt van Wezel credited his players for their professionalism and ability to stay grounded ahead of the biggest match of the season. “I don’t know if I help them a lot with that,” van Wezel admitted when asked about keeping his players calm before the final. “We just have really strong heads on the court. I’m impressed by how mentally tough all our players are. I don’t think I have to motivate or push them — they’re doing this themselves.”

The Dutch coach, who has consistently spoken about “process over results,” believes the team’s mindset has been the cornerstone of their success. “That’s why we’re so consistent — not because I try to reduce mistakes, but because the players are actually able to do this,” he said.

The calm before the storm