Australia continued their unbeaten run in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 with a strong seven-wicket victory over South Africa on Saturday (Oct 25) in Indore. Chasing a target of just 98 runs in 50 overs, Beth Mooney (42) and Georgia Voll (38 not out) built an impressive partnership before Mooney was dismissed by Nadine de Klerk. Later, Annabel Sutherland’s quick 10 runs off four balls guided Australia to an easy win. With this result, Australia will now face India in Navi Mumbai on Oct 30, while South Africa will meet England in the first semi-final on Oct 29. The winners of these matches will play in the final on Nov 2.