/Two Australian cricketers stalked, molested in Indore, suspect arrested

Two Australian women cricketers participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a man on a motorcycle in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday (Oct 25). The incident occurred on Thursday, two days before Australia’s match against South Africa.

According to the police, the players were walking from the Radisson Blu Hotel to a nearby café when a man, identified as Aqeel Khan, started following them on Khajrana Road. He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately before fleeing the spot.

The players immediately informed their team’s security officer, Danny Simmons, who contacted local security officials for help. Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra later met the players, recorded their statements, and filed an FIR at the MIG police station under sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police further said that a bystander had noted down the motorcycle’s number, which helped them to trace and arrest the accused, Aqeel Khan. Officers added that Khan has a criminal record and further investigation is underway.