India covered all bases in this World Cup, Pakistan should learn from them: Shoaib Malik

Pakistan is officially out of the World Cup 2023 after England elected to bat first in their final league game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Considering the best possible scenario for Pakistan to reach the CWC semis, they had to bat first, post a massive total and win the game with more than 275 runs. Now, with his scenario going down the drain right at the toss, the Men in Green have criticism to tackle from all quarters.

On the match eve, former Pakistan cricketers-turned-pundits Shoaib Malik and Mishab-ul-Haq tore into the base setup, insisting several changes following the dismal World Cup 2023. While most pointed towards improvement in the domestic structure, Malik stressed having a larger pool of players, just like India, for marquee events like this.

Drawing a comparison with the host nation India, which sits comfortably in the first position, Malik said despite injury concerns, India remained head and shoulders ahead of everyone in this tournament, urging Pakistan to take a leaf out of their book and prepare accordingly.

“In this World Cup, India were covered from all the aspects. I am not talking about only three departments — bowling, batting and fielding,” Malik said on A Sports.

“They have suffered injuries as well, but they kept their plan B ready. Moving forward, having a pool of players is going to be most important. Pool of players in every format and they should get equal chances so that when the opportunity comes, they are ready."

Winning shouldn’t put issues under the mat – Mishab

Having led Pakistan teams across formats in the past, Malik’s former teammate Mishab-ul-Haq opined that winning shouldn’t put the real issues under the mat as they should be addressed and worked upon.

“After winning every series and good performance, we are not ready to hear anything about improvement. I am not only talking about the players, it is overall," Misbah said.

Misbah urged Pakistan not to get complacent after winning a few matches and should concentrate on improving regularly. The batting great added playing good teams in such tournaments would only benefit Pakistan as it would provide a clear picture.

“When the Team is winning, and doing well then why are you pointing out? You need consistent improvement, even if you are winning.