World Cup - Babar looked depressed and frustrated over semis qualification scenario: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has looked out of sorts on and off the field. With plenty going on on either side of Pakistan Cricket, their performance in World Cup 2023 left fans disappointed and shattered. Former captain and ex-PCB head Ramiz Raja revealed how he felt on meeting Babar on the sidelines of their last league game against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Shooting a video for the ICC, Ramiz said he bumped into Babar Azam only to find out that he looked depressed and sounded frustrated over his team’s semis qualification scenario.

“Babar looked depressed and sounded frustrated because Pakistan have failed to qualify for the semifinal of the World Cup,” Ramiz Raja told SUNO NEWS.

Following shaggy performances earlier, especially after losing to India in a one-sided affair, the Pakistan Team faced a lot of flak from experts, pundits and even former cricketers back home.

The reaction, which on most counts appeared to have gone overboard, has hurt players as their performances dipped heading into the fag end of the tournament.

“Pakistani players have felt the reaction from back home. PCB and journalists played an important role, but the majority played a negative role. It is difficult to cope in the social media era,” Raja added.

Ramiz, who also runs his YouTube channel, criticised some of his compatriots over selective criticism of the Pakistan Team.

“In fact, some journalists on agenda attack players on a city basis, which has damaged Pakistan Cricket a lot. We are living with a tribal mindset,” he added.

Babar should hit back at critics

Praising Babar over his ability to handle such situations with calmness, Ramiz said had he been at Babar’s place, he would have answered back to the critics in the post-match presentations.

“Babar is a mature captain with a good temperament who handles his anger very well. Pakistan Cricket Team is losing, and people passing comments is unbearable. If I was in place of Babar, I would’ve given harsh answers in the press conference. I think as a critic we need to introspect,” the ex-Pakistan captain added.

Meanwhile, after England won the toss and elected to bat first in Kolkata, Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the final four burned to ashes.

It leaves four teams - India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, qualifying for the semis.