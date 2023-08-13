India couldn't perform in ICC tournaments due to internal issues, claims former Pakistan captain

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif feels Team India have not done well in recent ICC events due to 'internal issues'. It is to be noted that India have not won an ICC event since their historic triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy. Their last win in a multi-nation event came during the 2018 Asia Cup, in the UAE. At present, Rohit Sharma-led India are gearing up for the Asia Cup, in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which will be followed by the home ODI World Cup, in October-November.

Thus, Latif stated that Team India have bore the brunt due to "internal issues", seemingly referring to former captain Virat Kohli's sacking, India's top-order crisis and the perennial No. 4 issue.

'India couldn't perform due to internal issues'

On his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan keeper-batter and captain pointed out, "Virat Kohli had a direction and he wanted to win, but he was sacked. The team couldn't perform due to internal issues. They couldn't perform in ICC tournaments because, maybe, the captain didn't get the desired players. Or maybe he got, but they weren't used. Now, there are two big events -- Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the World Cup at home. Their team is still pretty good, they will get a no.4."

Highlighting the Men in Blue's problems, Latif mentioned, "The problem begins when the top-3 gets dismissed quickly. If the top-3 plays out the 25-30 overs, they will win easily. Their issue is the top-3 isn't performing how it used to. They could've brought back Shikhar Dhawan, you had made him captain less than a year ago during a tour. You had players, you threw them here and there.”

At present, Hardik Pandya-led India is involved in the five T20Is versus West Indies, with the series decider on Sunday (August 13) in Florida. Meanwhile, the national side is simultaneously focused on preparing for the Asia Cup 2023, starting on August 30, which is a dress rehearsal for the ODI World Cup at home.

India have reached four finals and as many semi-finals in all ICC events since 2013, when they last clinched a mega title. Thus, they will be hungry to end the year with a historic ODI WC triumph on home soil and silence all their critics.

