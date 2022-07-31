India at Commonwealth Games, Day 3 schedule: Harmanpreet & Co. take on Pakistan, Nikhat Zareen in action

Weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened India's account at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 2 as he clinched silver in the men's 55kg category on Saturday (July 30). Following Sargar's triumph, three more medals were added to India's tally on Day 2 and all of them were won by weightlifters. Mirabai Chanu lived up to her favourite tag and clinched the country's first gold at the showpiece event while Bindyarani Devi and Gururaja Poojary won a silver and a bronze respectively in their respective categories.

India will be hoping to add to their medal tally on Day 3 of the showpiece event in Birmingham on Sunday (July 31) with a number of athletes in action across various sporting disciplines. It's an action-packed day as far as India are concerned at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 3.

The major highlight of the day will be the Indian women's cricket team taking on Pakistan in their second group match after a loss against Australia in their opener. India find themselves in a must-win situation early at the Games and will have to beat Pakistan to remain alive in the competition.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga will be competing in the men's 67kg weightlifting and will be hoping to add to India's medal tally while India will take on South Africa in the badminton mixed team quarterfinal. World champion Nikhat Zareen will also begin her campaign at the Games taking on Helena Ismael Bagoo in the Women's 50kg category.

Here is a look at India's full schedule for Day 3 at Commonwealth Games 2022 (Timings as per IST)

1:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Tania Choudhury in Women’s Sectional Play Round 4

1:30 PM: Gymnastics – Yogeshwar Singh in Men’s Artistic All-Round final

2:00 PM: Weightlifting – Jeremy Lalrinnunga in Men’s 67kg final

2:32 PM: Cycling – Ronaldo, David, Ecow, Rojit in Men’s Sprint qualification

3:07 PM: Swimming – Sajan Prakash in Men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 3

3:27 PM: Cycling – Men’s Sprint 1/8 final (Subject to qualification)

3:30 PM: Cricket – India vs Pakistan Group A match

3:31 PM: Swimming – Srihari Nataraj in Men’s 50M Backstroke Heat 6

4:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Men’s Paris Sectional Play Round 4 vs England

4:04 PM: Cycling – Men’s Sprint quarterfinal (Subject to qualification)

4:20 PM: Cycling – Naman Kapil in Men’s 15km scratch race Heat 1

4:30 PM: Table Tennis – Men’s team quarterfinal vs Bangladesh

4:45 PM: Boxing – Nikhat Zareen vs Helena Bagao in Women’s 50kg Round of 16 tie

4:59 PM: Cycling – Vishvajeet Singh in Men’s 15km scratch race Heat 2

6:00 PM: Squash – Joshana Chinnappa vs Kaitlyn Watts in Women’s singles Round of 16

6:30 PM: Weightlifting – Poppy Hazarika in Women’s 59kg final

6:45 PM: Squash – Saurav Ghoshal vs David Baillargeon in Men’s singles Round of 16

7:00 PM: Gymnastics – Ruthuja Nataraj in Women’s Artistic All-Round final

7:01 PM: Triathlon – Mixed Team relay final

7:30 PM: Lawn Bowl – Women’s Fours Sectional Play quarterfinal

7:40 PM: Cycling – Men’s Sprint Semifinal (Subject to qualification)

8:30 PM: Men’s Hockey – India vs Ghana Pool B match

9:02 PM: Cycling – Mayuri Lute in Women’s 500m Time Trial final

10:00 PM: Badminton – Mixed team quarterfinal vs South Africa

10:12 PM: Cycling – Men’s Sprint final (Subject to qualification)

10:30 PM: Lawn Bowl – Men’s Pairs Sectional Play quarterfinal (Subject to qualification)

11:00 PM: Weightlifting – Achinta Sheuli in Men’s 73kg final

11:12 PM: Cycling – Naman and Vishvajeet in Men’s 15km scratch race final (Subject to qualification)

11:37 PM: Swimming – Srihari Nataraj in Men’s 50m backstroke semi-final (Subject to qualification)

(With agency inputs)