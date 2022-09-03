India are 'pampered' because they make more money, not because they play well: Mohammad Hafeez

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said the Indian cricket team get 'pampered' in world cricket, not because of their performances on the pitch but because of the revenue the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) generates. BCCI is the richest cricket board in the world and holds significant power among the major ICC members.

The Indian cricket team also enjoys immense popularity across the globe and a staggering viewership, making their bilateral tours a great revenue source for the host nations. While BCCI remains one of the most powerful boards in the world, India have also been a formidable team across formats, over the years.

Hafeez, who has made some absurd comments about the Indian players and the Indian cricket team in the past, made yet another ludicrous claim about the Indian team's popularity across the globe. During a discussion on Pakistan channel PTV Sports, Hafeez called India the most laadla (pampered) team.

Hafeez took to Twitter to share a clip of his comments during the discussion and captioned the post 'Laadla'

"I don't know a lot, but I definitely know that in our society, whoever is the earner is loved by everyone, is the most laadla (pampered), gets the most kisses from everyone," said the former Pakistan captain.

"India is a revenue-making country. So even in bilateral series across the world, where they get sponsorship, they get a jackpot, it's hard to deny these things," he added.

When the anchor went on to ask the former Pakistan all-rounder if India are the 'laadlas' because they play well or they make more money, Hafeez went on to pick the latter.

Hafeez's recent comments come days after he called Indian skipper Rohit Sharma 'weak, afraid and confused' despite his team's five-wicket win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 opener in Dubai. Hafeez claimed Rohit looked weak and afraid when he came out for toss against Pakistan and that his body language was not good.

"You see Rohit Sharma's expression after winning the match. This expression happened after India won by 40 runs. I had talked about Rohit Sharma's body language, when he came out to toss, he looked weak, he seemed afraid and confused. I am not being able to see Rohit Sharma, whom I have observed during matches playing incredible innings. I think captaincy is putting a lot of pressure on Rohit. He is facing a lot of difficulties," the former Pakistan all-rounder had said.

After defeating Pakistan in a thrilling encounter last week, India are all set to lock horns with their arch-rivals once again in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. India and Pakistan will lock horns in the Super 4 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 04). While India have two wins in the two matches they have played so far, Pakistan have won one and lost one.