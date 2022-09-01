Former Pakistan skipper believes Rohit Sharma will lose his captaincy, claims he ‘looks lost’

Former Pakistan skipper and one of their most prolific batsmen, Mohammad Hafeez recently offered a scathing review of Rohit Sharma's performance as the captain of team India. In addition to claiming that he looks lost, and weak, Hafeez declared that Sharma currently runs the risk of losing his captaincy.

Sharma has led the Men in Blue to two triumphs in their ongoing Asia Cup campaign, with one victory coming against their arch-rivals, Pakistan. However, it seems like Hafeez is far from impressed.

In a video that he recently shared on social media, Hafeez was seen flaming Sharma for the way he has gone about performing his duties as skipper. Hafeez, who was analysing his performance in a segment on PTV, declared that captaincy had exacted a heavy toll on Sharma.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's India register most T20I wins in a calendar year after going past Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022

Hafeez broke down Sharma's mannerisms in the aftermath of India's clash against Hong Kong, which they went on to win by a margin of 40-runs. Despite walking away with the win, India were not at their best and matters could have gone down to the wire if it weren't for a scintillating performance from Suryakumar Yadav.

"Look at his expression. This is Rohit Sharma’s expression after the game got finished. And they have won by 40 runs. His body language was weak when he came out to toss. I thought he was scared and confused. I can’t see Rohit Sharma whom I know. That Rohit Sharma who has played blinder of knocks,” said Hafeez.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli bags impressive T20I record following inspiring performance against Hong Kong in Asia Cup

"And this is not my prediction, I think that it will be hard to continue captaincy for Rohit Sharma. I have always seen him enjoy, but right now he is not expressing himself. He looks lost and he has too much pressure on him. I feel sorry for him,” declared the 41-year-old.

Despite Hafeez's claims and reservations, well-founded or not, India, under the expert leadership of Rohit Sharma, have managed to consolidate their position in the Super Four of the Asia Cup. Sharma could very well shut down his detractors and vindicate himself in Hafeez's eyes if he can take the team all the way to defend their title.