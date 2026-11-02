/Siraj and Mukesh shine for India A but NZ-A hold advantage in 2nd unofficial Test

Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar picked up nine wickets between them but allowed New Zealand A to extend the first-innings lead on day three of the ongoing second unofficial Test in Christchurch. The visitors made inroads early on the third day, with Siraj breaking the 208-run stand for the fourth wicket by removing centurion Matthew Boyle for 110. His partner Dean Foxcroft departed for a well-made 93 as seasoned Indian quick Siraj returned with two wickets inside the first session.

WATCH Siraj's 4-Wicket Haul -

Mukesh Kumar dismissed keeper-batter Mitchell Hay for 31 in the next over, before Siraj returned to send Bret Randell back to the hut for just five. With New Zealand reeling at 291 for seven, India-A could sense it was gaining an upper hand. The script changed soon after as their tail frustrated India-A bowlers.

WATCH Mukesh Kumar's 5-Wicket Haul -

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Kristian Clarke, Fraser Sheat, Jayden Lennox, and Jarrod McKay all made vital contributions, each scoring at least 30 runs to keep their team’s nose in front. While Clarke top-scored among the tail with his impressive 41, Sheat scored 40.



The last batting pair of Lennox and McKay added 55 for the 10th wicket, with New Zealand A breaching the 400-mark. While Lennox remained unbeaten for 32, all-rounder Washington Sundar bowled McKay to wrap up their innings for 424. New Zealand A took a 78-run lead.

Jaiswal Finally Among Runs

Having failed to get going across three innings before this, India-A opener Yashasvi Jaiswal finally looked like getting back to form, but cautiously. Opening with Sai Sudharsan, who is also vying for the number three spot in the Test side, Jaiswal added 32 for the loss of no wicket at stumps on day three.



While Jaiswal was batting on 20 off 38 balls, Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 11 off 28 deliveries.

