/Rishabh Pant set for second fitness test ahead of New Zealand departure

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is handed another chance to prove his fitness after failing the first test on Sunday at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). Pant will undergo the second fitness test, which will determine his chances of linking up with the remainder of the Test squad in New Zealand. The two-match Test series will get underway on November 19 in Wellington.



The Test mainstay, Pant, suffered a side strain during the Irani Cup fixture, where he led against the reigning Ranji Trophy winners Jammu & Kashmir in early October, and hasn’t played any competitive cricket since. He has been at the CoE, recovering from the injury and is reported to have resumed batting and wicketkeeping.

The BCCI’s medical team will likely arrange another fitness test in the coming two days to ascertain his fitness before clearing him to depart for New Zealand for the Test series.



If cleared, Pant, alongside ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah, would likely feature in the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Lincoln starting November 7.



Pant was earlier included in the A squad for three-match four-day games against New Zealand A, as well as for the two-match Test series, but the selectors mentioned that his availability is subject to his fitness clearance. Pant was subsequently ruled out of the first two A games; the first ended in a draw, and the second is already underway in Christchurch.



With gloveman Dhruv Jurel named captain for the three matches, the selectors named uncapped keeper-batter Kumar Kushagra as Pant’s replacement in the A squad.

Bumrah on his way to New Zealand

A Cricinfo report claims that Bumrah is already on his way to New Zealand to join the squad ahead of the marquee two-match Test series. The right-arm quick hasn’t played any cricket since guiding India to defend their Asian Games gold at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan in early October.



Bumrah was at the CoE last week, featuring in the mandatory ready-for-play routine before flying out.

