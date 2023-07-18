IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI: How & where to watch India vs Bangladesh match LIVE in India

Bangladesh and India will square off in the second one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series on Wednesday, July 19, at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh made history in the opening game, defeating India by 40 runs for the first time in an ODI. Captain Nigar Sultana, however, abstained from commemorating the victory because she covets to win the series against the Women in Blue.

India, on the other side, has lost the past two matches on the trip, including the third T20 International. In the first game, Harmanpreet Kaur's team was bowled out for 113 while chasing a goal of 152. They have everything to play for in the upcoming match. India must stage an incredible recovery to stay in the series.

India's performance against Bangladesh in the T20 matches was good, as the team won the first two matches in the T20 series. However, Bangladesh won the 3rd T20I and carried the momentum forward in the 1st ODI match.

Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary missed the last T20I match and 1st ODI due to an injury. It's unlikely she will participate in the 2nd ODI match. Moreover, Fargana Hoque might continue to play as a replacement for Shamima Sultana. Although there are no changes in the Indian team, some reports say that Shefali Varma might replace Priya Punia.

India (W) vs Bangladesh (W) 2nd ODI will be an exciting match. Here's everything you need to know about the most-awaited contest and the live-streaming details.

BAN-W vs IND-W Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI Match

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date & Time: Sunday, July 19, 09:00 AM IST

Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh Cricket Board Official YouTube Channel

BAN-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women (BAN-W)

Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

India Women (IND-W)

Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Bareddy Anusha

BAN-W vs IND-W Live Streaming Details

How to watch Bangladesh-Women vs India-Women 2nd ODI Match LIVE?

The BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI match will not be available in India for live streaming. However, fans can watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh-W vs India-W match on the Bangladesh Cricket Board Official YouTube Channel at 09:00 AM IST on Wednesday, July 19.

(With inputs from agencies)