IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Kraigg Brathwaite meet Dominican minister Gretta Robe

Ahead of the Test series against West Indies, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite met with Dominican minister Gretta Roberts. The official Twitter handle of Cricket West Indies gave the information along with a picture of both the captains and Roberts. The two-match Test series will start on July 12 at Windsor Park in Dominica. Both teams have started their practice sessions at the venue and are all set to lock horns. Young Indian batters Tilak Verma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been given maiden call-ups. Cricket West Indies shares photo Cricket West Indies shared a picture of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma posing with West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Dominican minister Gretta Roberts. "Captain of the BCCI Test team, Rohit Sharma, and West Indies Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite take a moment with the Minister for Culture, Youth, Sports & Community Development, Hon. Gretta Roberts in Dominica," read the caption.

Both captains wore T-shirts with the logos of their respective boards on them. While the Indian skipper donned a black coloured T-shirt, the West Indies skipper wore a white T-shirt. Captain of the @BCCI Test team, Rohit Sharma & WI Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite take a moment with the Minister for Culture, Youth, Sports & Community Development, Hon. Gretta Roberts in Dominica. #WIvIND #WIHome pic.twitter.com/CfWA2RlR5M — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 11, 2023 × Opportunity to redeem oneself After a month-long break, Rohit Sharma will return with his team for a Test battle. Team India last played the WTC Final game against Australia and faced a brutal defeat. Now Men In Blue have a good opportunity to win the two-match Test series against West Indies and move forward with their WTC debacle.