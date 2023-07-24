IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj's message for Mukesh Kumar on pacer's Test debut

Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Test debutant Mukesh Kumar wreaked havoc on the West Indies team in the second Test at Trinidad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on their official handle, where the two can be seen talking about the second Test. Siraj started by saying that he gets goosebumps while talking about Mukesh’s cricket career. He even congratulated Mukesh on his Test debut. The 29-year-old said that he could not believe the news of making his debut. “Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma came and hugged me. I was like, till yesterday I was watching them on TV and now I will play along with them.”

The second Test match of the series between India and West Indies is underway at the Queen's Park Oval ground in Port of Spain in Trinidad. In this match, the Indian team scored 438 runs after Virat Kohli’s brilliant 121. With the first 11 balls of the match, debutant Mukesh Kumar and Pacer Mohammad Siraj did wonders on the fourth day of the match.

Amazing first 11 balls

The fourth day started ahead of schedule as rain played spoilsport on the third day. On the first 11 balls of the day, Mukesh Kumar and Siraj sent both the openers back to the pavilion. Captain Rohit handed the ball to Mukesh for the 109th over of the innings, the first of the fourth day. He made Alik Athanaje walk back to the pavilion on the fourth ball of the over. Although Alik took DRS, the decision went in favour of Mukesh. Alik scored 37 runs in 115 balls with the help of 3 fours.

Then in the next over, Pacer Mohammad Siraj sent Jason Holder (15) to the pavilion. Holder hit 2 fours in 44 balls. India got 2 wickets in the first 11 balls of the day.

Mohammed Siraj's fifer

West Indies' innings were reduced to 255 runs on the fourth day when Siraj trapped Shannon Gabriel (0) in front of the wickets. He took 2 wickets in this over. Siraj took a total of 5 wickets while giving away 60 runs in 23.4 overs.

Pacer Mukesh Kumar and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket in the second Test.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE