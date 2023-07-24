WI vs IND: 'He took the initiative...' - Kishan reveals Kohli backed him to bat at No. 4 after maiden fifty

After riding on Mohammed Siraj's 5 for 60, India bundled out West Indies for 255 in their first innings on Sunday (July 23). In reply to India's 438, the Windies were 208 for 4 before Siraj struck at regular intervals to help his side take a massive 183-run lead on Day Four. In their second essay, India entered the record books with the fastest team hundred in the format as captain Rohit Sharma (44-ball 57) and Yashavi Jaiswal (30-ball 38) set the foundation for some quick runs. Ishan Kishan, promoted at No. 4, carried on from where Rohit-Jaiswal left and smashed a quickfire fifty.

Kishan returned with an impressive and attacking 34-ball 52 (laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes) as India declared at 181 for 2, setting up a challenging 365-run target for the home side. At stumps on Day Four, West Indies are 76 for 2 and have a herculean task to save the series. After the end of the day's play, Kishan revealed it was Virat Kohli who sacrificed his usual batting slot, i.e. at No. 4 and asked for Kishan's promotion.

'Virat backed me and told me go and play your game'

Kishan told the broadcasters, "Was really special. I knew what the team needed from me. Everyone backed me. Virat backed me and told me go and play your game. Let's hope we will finish the game tomorrow. It was Virat bhai who took the initiative and told that I should go in. There was a slow left-armer who was bowling. It was a good call for the team. Sometimes you need to take these calls. We had the plan that we will play 10-12 overs after the rain break and score 70-80 runs. We wanted a 370-380 target."

On Day Five, on Monday (July 24), Rohit & Co. will look to wrap up the Windies' innings in a flash and inflict a series whitewash. The Indian team won the series opener by an innings and 141 runs. They will be eager to add more points in their kitty in the new 2023-25 WTC cycle.

