IND vs WI: Why Ishan Kishan thanked Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishaan Kishan marked his Test debut against the West Indies. In the first test, he opened his account in 20 balls. But, in the second Test at Port of Spain, when he got a chance to bat at number 4 in place of Virat Kohli, Ishan hit the first fifty of his Test career. Ishan played only 33 balls. He completed his half-century with a six. After day 4 play, the Indian wicket-keeper thanked fellow cricketer Rishabh Pant for some batting tips. If reports are to be believed, Ishan also played the innings with Pant’s bat.

Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant

Ishan Kishan talked about his half-century after the end of the fourth day's play of the Port of Spain Test. During this, he thanked fellow wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who has been out of Team India due to injuries. “Before coming to the West Indies, I was at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. Rishabh Pant was also there. He gave me some tips regarding batting.

Told how I should keep the bat position. We have been playing cricket together since under-19. He knows a lot about my batting. So he suggested to me about the bat position. Will be thankful for that,” Ishan Kishan said.

Ishan Kishan came to bat before Virat Kohli

Ishaan came out to bat at number 4, Virat Kohli's regular spot, in the second innings. This wicketkeeper also narrated their story and revealed that this half-century is special for him. “I knew what the team wanted from me. Everyone supported me. Virat supported me and told me to go and play my game. Virat bhai took the initiative and told me that I should go for batting at number 4. Because at that time a left-arm spinner was bowling from the West Indies side. It proved to be a good decision for the team.”

“There are so many senior players who keep talking to the bowlers. It should be a good game tomorrow. The team needs to hit the right areas and it is also very important to get early wickets. It was one of my dreams to get into the whites. I just wanted to go in and hit every ball. Mostly thankful to my parents who have always supported me,” he added.

