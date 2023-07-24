India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj speaks on who helped him take five-for on day 4

India's Mohammed Siraj bowled one of the finest spell of his career, taking a five-wicket haul on day 4 of the second Test against West Indies. Siraj's brilliant bowling ensured India have a lead of 183 runs in the first innings. India then scored quick runs in their second innings and Ashwin took two wickets to give visitors a chance for a clean sweep in the two-Test series.

Siraj, whose five-for orchestrated dramatic turn in the game, spoke on his plans after end of play before reporters and thanked India's strength and conditioning coach for his fitness.

“I executed my plan nicely, especially when it started to reverse,” he told reporters.

“There was nothing much happening, so I planned to bowl stumps to stumps. Plan was simple to not give them easy runs and keep things simple.

“I relishes responsibilities. To step in on the field with a responsibility on my shoulders gives me extra motivation and it is challenging as well and I like to accept challenges,” he said.

“It is not easy to take five wickets on a flat track. Credit goes to Soham (Desai) bhai, who has worked tirelessely on my fitness. I have been playing matches continuously and he makes sure that I stay fit,” added Siraj.

“It was hit and humid and because of the rain, we were going on and off the field, it is difficult for a fast bowler to keep yourself charge. It is not easy to bowl long spells in such condition also,” he added.

India, after bowling out West Indies for 255 in the first innings, scored quick 181/2 in their second innings before declaring even as rain kept stopping the play. However, India's run-rate of 7.54 in their second innings and quickfire fifties from skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, ensured the visitors have enough runs on the board quickly.

Veteran off spinner Ravi Ashwin then struck twice in West Indies' second inning to leave them 76/2 in a pursuit of 365.

