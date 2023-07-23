Tayyab Tahir, Sufiyan Muqeem help Pakistan-A beat India-A by 128 runs to win Asia Emerging Cup 2023

The Pakistan-A cricket beat India-A by 128 runs to win the Asia Emerging Cup 2023 on Sunday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. A complete team show from Men in Green kept them ahead of their counterpart right from the word go. Tayyab Tahir starred for Pakistan, hitting a brilliant hundred (108 from 71 balls), while left-arm unorthodox Sufiyan Muqeem returned with three wickets in ten overs.

After winning the toss, India-A captain Yash Dhull decided to bowl first. Openers young prodigy Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan got Pakistan off to a brilliant start, with the pair adding 121 for the first wicket. Both completed their fifties and scored over 100 strike-rate.

The Indian bowlers struggled to put Pakistan under any pressure as they continued to play the chasing game, even in the first innings. Three quick wickets around the 28th over put India on the front foot, but Tayyab Tahir’s onslaught prevented them to build on the momentum.

The right-hand batter took the Indian attack to the cleaners and added 126 runs with young Mubasir Khan for the sixth-wicket to put Pakistan in a strong position. While Hangargekar got the big fish, Tahir had already done the damage till then. Thanks to a complete batting show, Pakistan A posted a mammoth 352 for eight in the first innings.

India started off well, with player in form Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma adding 64 for the first wicket. While Sai couldn’t continue his run of form in the big final, getting out on a 28-ball 29, left-handed Sharma took the onus on himself and played a 61-run innings.

Captain Yash Dhull also contributed with 39 runs, but none of the lower-middle order stood up to the challenge, as Pakistan bowlers picked wickets on regular intervals to derail India’s momentum.

Left-arm unorthodox spinner Sufiyan Muqeem was the star of the night, picking up three wickets for 66 runs. When chips were already down, Riyan Parag and Harshit Rana tried adding some fight but failed in their efforts, as the India-A team got wrapped up on 224, losing the one-sided final by 128 runs.

Asia Cup 2023 set to begin

The Asia Cup 2023 will kick-off on August 31 in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, with the marquee clash between India and Pakistan set to stage in Colombo on September 2.