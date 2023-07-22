Ind vs WI: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan 'not happy' with Ishan Kishan getting out playing white-ball shot

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan isn't much impressed with how Ishan Kishan got out during the second Test against West Indies. The wicketkeeper-batsman got his opportunity ahead of Srikar Bharat on the tour but hasn't been of much impact so far with the bat.

“He started the knock well. So he will be extremely disappointed because once you have played 30-40 deliveries and scored 25 runs, you have gotten your eye in. In Test matches, it is said that it is not a problem if you get out at the start,” Zaheer said while speaking on JioCinema.

Unlike the first Test, Kishan had a decent opportunity to bat long in the second Test with a solid platform laid by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as well. The left-hand batsman could score only 25 runs and got out to a shot which Zaheer described as a shot of T20 mindset.

“However, if you get out like this, especially the shot he played, the T20 or white-ball effect was seen in that, so he will be disappointed with that because he had an excellent opportunity to play a good knock today,” added the former India pacer.

India, nonetheless, finished strongly with a score of 438 in their first innings as Virat Kohli notched up his 29th Test century. Virat also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in first 500 international matches by one ton. Tendulkar had scored 75 of his 100 tons in the first 500 international games he had played while Kohli scored 76 in same number of matches. This was also Kohli's first ton in five years outside Asia.

As for bowling, India had scalped two West Indian wickets for a total of 117 runs before rain interrupted play on day 3. India currently lead the two-match series 1-0.

