IND vs SL: Preview - Sri Lanka hope to keep the series afloat against the Indian side

India took a 1-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka by crushing the home side by 38 runs on Sunday. They ruled their adversaries to win the series opener easily.

For Sri Lanka, it is a chance to approach the series and head into the third match that will be the series decider. Yet, generally, this series is tied in with getting an opportunity to test their backbone ahead of the ICC World T20.

Sri Lanka

24-year-old Charith Asalanka, one of the finds of the series for Sri Lanka, is likewise doubtful to play on Tuesday because of a hamstring injury he endured an injury during the first T20I. Lahiru Udara could make his debut.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was struck on the finger by Hardik Pandya during his game dominating 65 in the third ODI, has been ruled out of the entire series.

All-rounder Ishan Jayaratne could likewise make his debut. While Akila Dananjaya ought to get another game, Praveen Jayawickrama's form in the third ODI allows him a thin opportunity of making it to the XI.

India

Hardik Pandya's exhibitions in this series haven't been that incredible, and there have been calls to drop him from the team. Although, considering the equilibrium he brings to this team and his capability with the bat, India should endure with him.

The bowling department is strong. Bhuvneshwar Kumar appears to have discovered the touch in his death bowling and spinners have been tight and viable.

Given the type of the bowlers and the capability in the batting, India will indeed be throwing questions at the hosts who might have the overwhelming errand of taking the series to the last game.