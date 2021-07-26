'If you can't chase 160 at home, where will you?': Ramiz Raja thrashes Sri Lanka

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja questioned the Sri Lankan team after Team India beat the hosts by 38 runs on Sunday in Colombo.

The Lankans began the chase of 165 runs on a high note, however, India's lethal bowling attack got the better of the hosts.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4 wickets off 22 runs spell dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup. In his latest YouTube video, Raja questioned the planning and approach of Dasun Shanaka-led side while chasing a 166-run target.

“When India scored 160-odd, they would have thought of winning this because you can expect Sri Lanka to commit mistakes frequently. To chase a target like this, you needed one or two partnerships. At least one batsman should have scored 70-odd runs and you could have crossed the line. But there was no strategy from this Sri Lankan team.

“If you can't chase 160 at home, where will you? And losing a game shatters the confidence of the team. To bring new players into a losing environment is dangerous. An unhappy environment in the dressing room squeezes your confidence and fearlessness. So, it is important for Sri Lanka to start preparing wickets that challenge India,” Ramiz said.

“This could be a tough series for Sri Lanka. They need to do something now. Especially, the middle-order needs to score runs. Similarly, while bowling, you cannot bowl well in patches. You need to be consistent. Spin did work for them but there was no consistency and succumbed to pressure. There's no point in playing at home if you can’t score 160,” Raja concluded.

India are up by 1-0 in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka.