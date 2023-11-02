IND vs SL: Indian opener Shubman Gill surpasses 1,400 ODI runs in 2023 during 92-run knock in Mumbai

Indian opener Shubman Gill has been in superb form in 2023. Even in the ODI World Cup, he missed the opening two games but has looked in good touch despite not getting a big score. On Thursday (Nov 2), Gill scored his second fifty of the ten-team tournament when India locked horns with Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in match 33. Being asked to bat first, India lost captain Rohit Sharma (4) early but Gill and Virat Kohli (88) revived the innings with a mammoth 189-run second-wicket stand and posted a mammoth 357 for 8, with Shreyas Iyer also chipping in with an attacking 82. Gill top-scored with a fine 92 and surpassed 1,400 runs in the ODI format in 2023.

Most runs in ODIs in 2023

Shubman Gill - 1,426

Patham Nissanka - 1,108

Rohit Sharma - 1,060

Virat Kohli - 1,054

Darly Mitchell - 998

Talking about Gill's 92, his inning was laced with 11 fours and two sixes as he looked in control throughout his stay. He complemented Kohli in the middle and set the tone for India's big score.

Talking about Gill, he has had a dream run in the ongoing calendar year. The right-hander has piled up runs in the other two formats as well but has dominated in ODIs.He has struck five centuries and seven half-centuries in 2023, at an average of 64.81 and a strike rate of 103.86. He has been one of the main reasons for India's consistency in the format and ended as the Player-of-the-Series in the national side's last two ODI series prior to the home World Cup, i.e. during the Asia Cup and Australia home series.