ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli equals Kumar Sangakkara in elite list during IND vs SL Mumbai clash
ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli equalled Kumar Sangakkara in an elite list during the IND vs SL clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
On Thursday (Nov 2), Rohit Sharma-led India locked horns with Sri Lanka in match 33 of the ODI World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, India lost captain Rohit early (4) but saw their innings being revived with a mammoth 189-run second-wicket stand between Virat Kohli (88) and Shubman Gill (92). While both the batters missed out on their respective centuries, Kohli achieved another massive feat in his illustrious career. The former Indian captain, by virtue of his sublime knock, equalled Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara in terms of most fifty-plus scores in ODIs.
The list is led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli is now at the second spot with Sangakkara right behind him. Sanga is followed by Aussie legend Ricky Ponting and South African great Jacques Kallis.
MOST FIFTY-PLUS SCORES IN ODIs
Sachin Tendulkar - 145
Virat Kohli - 118
Kumar Sangakkara - 118
Ricky Ponting - 112
Jacques Kallis - 103
Kohli has 48 tons and 70 fifties (118) in ODIs. Since making his international debut, the right-hander has always had a liking towards the shorter format and continues to dominate to date. Nearing 35, he still has enough cricket left in him to surpass Tendulkar's tally in the list.
Also read: IND vs SL, CWC '23: Kohli surpasses Tendulkar’s all-time record of most 1000-run years in ODIs
Kohli has been in superb form in the ODI World Cup as well. He has amassed 442 runs in seven outings and sits at the second spot in the list of most runs in the ongoing ten-team competition. So far, he has one hundred and four half-centuries. The hosts will rely on him going forward as well as the Rohit-led side already have one foot in the semi-finals. Another win will confirm their place in the top four. After six games, India have won all and remain the only unbeaten side in the marquee event.