ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli equals Kumar Sangakkara in elite list during IND vs SL Mumbai clash

On Thursday (Nov 2), Rohit Sharma-led India locked horns with Sri Lanka in match 33 of the ODI World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, India lost captain Rohit early (4) but saw their innings being revived with a mammoth 189-run second-wicket stand between Virat Kohli (88) and Shubman Gill (92). While both the batters missed out on their respective centuries, Kohli achieved another massive feat in his illustrious career. The former Indian captain, by virtue of his sublime knock, equalled Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara in terms of most fifty-plus scores in ODIs.

The list is led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli is now at the second spot with Sangakkara right behind him. Sanga is followed by Aussie legend Ricky Ponting and South African great Jacques Kallis.

MOST FIFTY-PLUS SCORES IN ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar - 145

Virat Kohli - 118

Kumar Sangakkara - 118

Ricky Ponting - 112

Jacques Kallis - 103

Kohli has 48 tons and 70 fifties (118) in ODIs. Since making his international debut, the right-hander has always had a liking towards the shorter format and continues to dominate to date. Nearing 35, he still has enough cricket left in him to surpass Tendulkar's tally in the list.