IND vs SL, CWC '23: Kohli surpasses Tendulkar’s all-time record of most 1000-run years in ODIs

On Thursday (Nov 2), former Indian captain Virat Kohli attained another massive feat during the ongoing home ODI World Cup as he became the third India batter -- after Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma -- to score 1,000 runs in ODIs in 2023 during India's face-off with Sri Lanka in Mumbai. In addition, he is now the fourth batter to achieve this feat overall. Moreover, he also went past Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record of most 1000-run years in ODIs. Kohli has scored 1,000 runs in a calendar year eight times (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023). On the other hand, Tendulkar amassed over 1,000 runs seven times (1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2007).