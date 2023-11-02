India skipper Rohit Sharma was clean bowled by Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka on the second ball of their ODI World Cup 2023 match. Rohit had started off well with a four on the first ball of the match towards fine leg but was served up a brilliant delivery on the second ball.

The ball missed Rohit's defence and cantered on the off stump, uprooting it and silencing an energetic Mumbai crowd. Have a look at the ball here:

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first in Mumbai. India currently are on a six-match unbeaten streak and the only undefeated team in the ODI World Cup 2023. India have batted first only once in last six games, against England in their last match, and had a bit of a scare with the bat. It was skipper Rohit's 87 only which got India to a modest 229 before bowlers did the trick.