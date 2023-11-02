ODI World Cup 2023: WATCH | India skipper Rohit Sharma CLEAN BOWLED on second ball vs Sri Lanka
Rohit had started off well with a four on the first ball of the match towards fine leg but was served up a brilliant delivery on the second ball.
India skipper Rohit Sharma was clean bowled by Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka on the second ball of their ODI World Cup 2023 match. Rohit had started off well with a four on the first ball of the match towards fine leg but was served up a brilliant delivery on the second ball.
The ball missed Rohit's defence and cantered on the off stump, uprooting it and silencing an energetic Mumbai crowd. Have a look at the ball here:
Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first in Mumbai. India currently are on a six-match unbeaten streak and the only undefeated team in the ODI World Cup 2023. India have batted first only once in last six games, against England in their last match, and had a bit of a scare with the bat. It was skipper Rohit's 87 only which got India to a modest 229 before bowlers did the trick.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are having an awful tournament with the ongoing match being a do-or-die for them. Sri Lanka currently are seventh on the points table with two wins in six games. Another loss in the league games could end Sri Lanka's campaign in the ODI World Cup 2023.
They, however, will have the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 qualification to play for even after being out of the contention for the semis in the ongoing quadrennial tournament. As per the International Cricket Council guidelines, top seven teams after the league matches in the ODI World Cup 2023 will automatically qualify for the eight-team Champions Trophy with the eighth team being the host Pakistan.
Prior to the ODI World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka had done well in the Asia Cup 2023, reaching final after beating Pakistan. The co-hosts, however, were unraveled before India's Mohammed Siraj and ended up being the runners up.