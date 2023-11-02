World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's 87 vs England was worth more than hundred, feels Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has hailed Rohit Sharma's sublime 87 in India's 100-run win over England in match 29 of the ODI World Cup in Lucknow on Oct 29. Asked to bat first, India didn't get off to a great start and were soon reduced to 40 for 3 but captain Rohit stitched an impressive 91-run fourth-wicket stand with KL Rahul (39) before getting out for a classy 87 as India managed a below-par 229 for 9 with Suryakumar Yadav (49) also chipping in with the bat. In reply, England were dismissed for 129 as Mohammed Shami (4 for 22) and Jasprit Bumrah (3 for 32) wreaked havoc with the ball.

Gavaskar has lauded Rohit for playing a top knock amid a difficult situation to take India past the 200-run mark and believes his knock was worth more than a hundred. "Rohit Sharma's innings against England was a captain's innings worth more than a hundred as he tailored his approach according to the needs of the situation," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column for Khaleej Times.

Rohit has been India's top run-getter in the ten-team competition. He has 402 runs (fourth-most) including a best of 131, versus Afghanistan, and will look to continue his good run going forward.

India have been on a roll in the home ODI World Cup. They have won six games on the trot and Gavaskar wants the hosts to continue their dominance and not loosen up. "India must not loosen up and keep the winning tempo going as it sends a message to the opposition that they are determined to win the trophy at home," Gavaskar added.