CWC '23: Any team would want a bowling attack like India's, says SL coach ahead of Mumbai clash

Rohit Sharma-led India have been on a roll in the home ODI World Cup. They remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament, having won their first six games with relative ease. Ahead of their clash versus Sri Lanka on Thursday (Nov 2), head coach Chris Silverwood opened up on India's bowling attack and heaped praise on the attack with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, etc. performing brilliantly so far.

'There is no hiding it is a very good bowling attack'

"If you look at that bowling attack and you watch them operate, it is a very strong bowling attack. I think any team in the world would want an attack like that, to be honest," Silverwood told the media during the team's training session prior to the India game. He opined, "But we see that as a great challenge for our guys. We see it as an opportunity to go out and play against the best and see, I mean, pit ourselves against that. But there is no hiding it is a very good bowling attack."

So far, Bumrah has accounted for 14 wickets (fourth-most), Kuldeep has ten scalps (13th), Shami has nine breakthroughs from two encounters whereas Ravindra Jadeja has got eight wickets in the mega event.

India and Sri Lanka will face each other for the first time after the Asia Cup 2023 final, in Colombo, on September 17. Back then, India rode on Mohammed Siraj's 6 for 21 to dismiss the Lankans for 50 and chased down the target with ten wickets, and 263 balls, to spare. Silverwood is optimistic that the defeat in the Asia Cup would 'give more motivation' to the Lankan squad, who is marred with injuries, to perform well.

"I would rather hope that the defeat in the Asia Cup would give more motivation to the boys to come out and obviously fight, show plenty of spirit and get stuck in to the Indian side. They are a very good side — we know that — we have seen them play some superb cricket this tournament so far. But I think it is a good opportunity for our boys to show what they are made of as well. Hopefully, the defeat in the Asia Cup will give motivation to the boys," the Englishman added.

The last time India and SL met at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the ODI World Cup was back in the 2011 edition's final. The MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue defeated the Islanders by six wickets in chase of 274. Will the script remain in India's favour or will the Lankans break India's winning streak? Only time will tell...

