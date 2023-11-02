ODI World Cup 2023: India skipper Rohit Sharma 'concerned' over Mumbai air quality ahead of Sri Lanka match

India skipper Rohit Sharma has raised concerns over poor air quality in Mumbai ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka on November 2. The Board on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also decided to not burst firecrackers in the wake of sever air pollution in Delhi and Mumbai.

Speaking on the eve of Sri Lanka match, Rohit said: "In an ideal world, you do not want a situation like this but I am pretty sure that the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid this kind of situation. It is not ideal and everyone knows that."

"Looking at our future generations, your kids, my kid. Obviously it is important that they get to live without any fear. Every time I get to speak outside of cricket, or not discussing cricket, I always talk about this. We have to look after our future generations," he added further.

Ahead of the match, BCCI also issued a statement which read: "BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level. The board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront."

"The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi. While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders," it further added.