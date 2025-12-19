/IND vs SA, 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya slams 16-ball fifty in Ahmedabad

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has set the Narendra Modi Stadium on fire with a stunning display of power during the fifth T20I between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday (December 19). The Indian all-rounder smashed an unbeaten fifty off just 16 balls, turning the game on its head after India lost the quick wickets of Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Pandya was in devastating form, smashing four fours and five sixes at a strike rate of over 340. Pandya and Tilak stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 80 runs off just 28 balls. Both batters remained unbeaten at the crease.