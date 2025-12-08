/IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Will Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill play? Skipper Suryakumar Yadav shares update

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Monday (Dec 8) said that Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya both “look healthy and fit” ahead of the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack on Tuesday (Dec 9). Shubman Gill had sustained a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, while Hardik had been recovering from a quadriceps injury he picked up during the Asia Cup in September, this year. Gill has not played any match since his injury, but Hardik has already returned to action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Playing for Baroda, Pandya impressed with his batting, scoring an unbeaten 77 off 42 balls against Punjab to help his team chase 223. He also bowled his full quota of four overs in both the matches.

The Indian skipper also highlighted Pandya's importance to balance of the side, particularly with the ball.

“What you saw in the Asia Cup also, when he [Hardik] was bowling with the new ball, he opened up a lot of options, combinations for us with respect to the playing XI," said SuryaKumar Yadav.

“That's what he brings to the table. His experience, the way he has done well in all big games, all ICC events, ACC events. I think that experience will count a lot and his presence will definitely give a good balance to the side,” he added.

Recently, India have been in strong T20 form, winning the Asia Cup and then beating Australia 2-1 in their home conditions.

