/Yearender 2025: Top 5 shocking retirements in this year

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, here’s a look at five cricketers who announced their retirement in 2025. This list also includes Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis.
On May 7, 2025, India’s star opener Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket. He had already stepped away from T20Is in 2024 after India won the T20 World Cup. Following a run of poor form in the home series against New Zealand in 2024 and during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, he decided to bid adieu to the longest format.
In his Test career, Rohit played 67 matches and scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties. He will continue to represent India in ODIs.
A few days after Rohit’s announcement, Virat Kohli also retired from Test cricket. On May 12, 2025, he announced his decision on Instagram, saying goodbye to the format he loved the most.
Kohli represented India in 123 Tests and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. His record also includes 30 centuries, 31 fifties and seven double hundreds.
After leading Australia to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals in place of the injured Pat Cummins, Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODI cricket on March 5, 2025, following their loss to India in the first semi-final in Dubai.
Smith began his career as a leg-spinner before becoming a great middle-order batter. Over 15 years, he played 170 ODIs and scored 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28. His tally also includes 12 centuries and 35 fifties. He will continue to play Test and T20I cricket for Australia.
On September 2, Mitchell Starc announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, months ahead of the next T20 World Cup. The left-arm fast bowler said that Test cricket has always been his top priority.
Starc remains available for ODI selection, with an eye on the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement from ODI cricket on February 6, 2025. He made his ODI debut in 2015 and went on to play 71 matches. In that time, he scored 1,495 runs at an average of 26.69, including one century and six fifties.
He was also a part of Australia’s 2023 World Cup-winning team.