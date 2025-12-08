/Yearender 2025: Top 5 shocking retirements in this year

On May 7, 2025, India’s star opener Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket. He had already stepped away from T20Is in 2024 after India won the T20 World Cup. Following a run of poor form in the home series against New Zealand in 2024 and during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, he decided to bid adieu to the longest format.

In his Test career, Rohit played 67 matches and scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties. He will continue to represent India in ODIs.