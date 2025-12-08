/Virat Kohli kicks off new era, announces partnership with Agilitas after Puma exit

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli on Monday (Dec 8) announced his partnership with Indian sportswear startup Agilitas Sports. The announcement came just days after he was named Player of the Series in India’s 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa. Kohli confirmed the partnership news through a video on social media.

In the video, Kohli said, “Look, when the offer came through and he (Ganguly) made me understand the force behind it, the manufacturing capabilities, the expertise that he has, and the kind of people that were going to come on board, I thought this could become something big and of course, I wanted to be a part of it".

“This has been designed by people of our own, made here. But, I think the foundation of this whole process is fulfilling your potential,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Check - Yearender 2025: Top 5 shocking retirements in this year

Here's a look at the video

Earlier this year, Kohli ended his long-running deal with global sportswear brand PUMA. Instead of renewing the contract, he chose to become an investor and brand ambassador for Agilitas Sports, a company started by Abhishek Ganguly, the former Managing Director of Puma India and Southeast Asia.

The batting great had signed an eight-year deal with Puma in 2017, worth about Rs 110 crore, and during that time he also launched his One8 lifestyle and athleisure brand under Puma. Reports further stated that he turned down a renewal offer from Puma worth around Rs 300 crore.

Agilitas’s plans and Kohli’s involvement

Agilitas wants to build a complete sportswear ecosystem, from production to sales. Under the new partnership, One8 products will be managed and expanded by Agilitas. This includes giving One8 a new identity and increasing its presence in stores. The aim is to develop One8 into a global brand and enter international markets in the coming years.

The road ahead for Kohli