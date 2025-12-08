/Shakib reverses Test and T20I retirement and plans to 'go back to Bangladesh'

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan has decided to reverse his decision to retire from Tests and T20Is. The all-rounder had called time on his T20I career last year while announcing that the Dhaka Test against South Africa in 2024 would be his last. Shakib, however, was not picked for the series and his last Test remains the Kanpur context against India, also in 2024. The veteran all-rounder has not returned to the country since Sheikh Hasina's government was over-thrown in a widespread student-led protest in 2024. Shakib, notably, was a Member of Parliament (MP) of Hasina's Awami League party.

"I am officially not retired from all formats," Shakib said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast on Sunday (Dec 7). "This is the first time I'll be revealing that. My plan is to go back to Bangladesh, play one full series of ODI, Test, and T20, and retire," he added.

While Shakib may have revealed his intentions, it looks uncertain at this point of time that he'll be allowed to come back to the country in the aftermath of the protest during which he was criticised for remaining silent. Shakib was also named in a FIR in an alleged murder case but he was not in the country at the time.

Speaking on his return to Bangladesh, Shakib said: "I am hopeful. That's why I'm playing [T20 leagues]. I think it will happen."

Shakib in international cricket