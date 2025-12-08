/IND vs SA, 1st T20I: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live streaming in India?

India and South Africa will face each other in a five-match T20I series starting on December 9. The series is an important warm-up for the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The first game will be played in Cuttack, followed by matches in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh), Dharamsala, Lucknow and the final match in Ahmedabad. India come into the series with more strength and confidence, as both Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya are now fit to play, which further improves the team’s balance.

For South Africa, this series is a key chance to prepare for the World Cup. Their players will need to step up against an Indian side that now has a good mix of experience and strong form. South Africa won the Test series 2-0 but struggled in the ODIs, losing 1-2.

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I - Live streaming details

As the first T20I between India and South Africa approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is India vs South Africa,1st T20I?

The first T20I between India and South Africa will take place on December 9, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs South Africa, 1st T20I live?

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream India vs South Africa, 1st T20I?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the first T20I between India and South Africa on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the first T20I between India and South Africa will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

India vs South Africa - Full Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar