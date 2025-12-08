India batter Amit Pasi, playing for Baroda in SMAT, posts joint-highest score in T20 debut

India's Amit Pasi, playing for Baroda in the domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), entered the history books in his maiden innings on Monday (Dec 8). Playing the first class cricket for the first time, he scored a hundred in his debut innings and not only that, his managed the joint-highest score in a debut T20 innings. Pasi scored 114, same as Pakistan batter Bilal Asif's score for Sialkot Stallions against Abbottabad Falcons in 2015. While Asif took 44 balls to reach the score, Pasi took 55 balls.

Pasi's innings guides Baroda

Coming in open the innings, Pasi reached his fifty off just 24 balls before reaching the hundred in 44 balls. He struck 10 fours and nine sixes in innnings and batted at a strike rate in excess of 200. Pasi was the fifth and final wicket to fall for Baroda against Services. He first added 38 runs with his opening partner Shashwat Rawat (14) and 21 for the second wicket with Ninad Rathva (12).

With Shivalik Sharma (16), Pasi added 50 runs for the third wicket and Baroda crossed 100-run mark halfway into the innings. Pas found a stable partner in skipper Vishnu Solanki (25) and added 75 runs for the fourth wicket in just 5.2 overs. Pasi was out with 16 balls remaining in the innings and Baroda at 192. Bhanu Pania's 28 not out off 15 then propelled them to 220/5 in 20 overs.