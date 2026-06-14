/IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup: Rohit, Gambhir, Gill rally behind Women in Blue

Team India ODI captain Shubman Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir and veteran Rohit Sharma rallied behind the women’s team as they prepare for their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday evening. The defending ODI champions, the Indian women’s team, will open its campaign in Group B, with all eyes on this mouth-watering contest. It is the first time the two neighbours are facing off on a cricket field since the February 14 men’s T20 World Cup match in Colombo, which India won convincingly.

The star of that game for India, Ishan Kishan, shared towering words for the women’s side, which aims to do a double of ICC trophies in less than a year.

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"You all have been playing amazing cricket. Just keep it simple and trust what you have done throughout the year. We are all very proud of you and hope we win this trophy," Kishan said in his message.



Shortly after the men’s team opened its account against the touring Afghanistan side in the ODI series opener in Dharamsala the other night, Rohit said, "They've been playing really good cricket for the past few years now. I know in T20 cricket they've come very close, but I want this time around to go all the way. Everyone's rooting for them. They have a solid team, very well-balanced team. And they'll enjoy playing in England. Best wishes from all of us here in Men's Team India.”



Head coach Gambhir echoed the same words, saying, "I'm sure that you're going to make 140 crore Indians proud. Not many people get the opportunity to represent the country on the world stage. Don't be scared of making a mistake. Every time you're in doubt, take the positive route. Good luck, bring the cup home.”



Looking ahead to his own leadership ambitions down the line, One-Day skipper Gill noted, "You guys have won it before, and you'll do it again. Our full wishes to you and all the best for the World Cup.”



The newly appointed men’s T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer, also joined in, urging them to be fearless and play ruthless cricket.



"Here's wishing all the very best to the Indian women's cricket team. Be fearless, be ruthless and play to win," Iyer said.



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