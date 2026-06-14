/'India can win two more World Cups in the next five years': Sayali Satghare on women's cricket boom

Indian women's cricket is entering one of the most exciting phases in its history and few players are witnessing that growth as closely as Sayali Satghare. The SoBo Mumbai Falcons, led by the 25-year-old also won the inaugural edition of the T20 Mumbai League. Sayali, India international player and Women's Premier League champion with Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Yet, despite her strong start to the season, Satghare's focus remains firmly on the bigger picture, the growth of women's cricket in India and the opportunities now available to the next generation. The journey started long before the bright lights of international cricket. Growing up in Mumbai, cricket was a part of everyday life. "Actually, I was eight years old when my brother and I used to play cricket in our building. After that, my cousin brother joined an academy. I used to go and watch their practice during the summer camp and that's where it all started," Satghare recalled in an exclusive conversation with WION.

That childhood passion eventually turned into a professional career, but not without setbacks. Looking back on nearly two decades in the game, Satghare says persistence was the key. "I think everyone has ups and downs in their journey. It wasn't any different for me. When things don't work out the way you want them to, you just keep working as hard as you can. Wherever you get a chance and whatever matches you play, just perform well. Then the rest will happen," she said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Her breakthrough came through Mumbai cricket. Having made her debut during the 2015-16 season, Satghare quickly progressed through the age-group ranks before becoming a regular feature in senior cricket. The dream of representing India became reality during the Women's Premier League when she received the news of her Test call-up. "We were playing the WPL then. I was with the team and the first thing Smriti came to me and said was, 'You have been selected in the Test squad.' Obviously, it felt really good. Test cricket is very special because not a lot of people get to play it," she said.

Her first Test wicket in Perth remains among the most memorable moments of her career. "Our bowling came in the evening, so there was a lot of swing under lights. It was important for us to get breakthroughs quickly. Obviously everyone was excited. It was my first wicket as well, so it will always be a special wicket," she said. The Women's Premier League has also played a major role in her development. After starting with Gujarat Giants, Satghare moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where she became part of a title-winning campaign. "When I got the call from RCB, obviously I felt very good. RCB's team culture is very good. It's like a family. All the foreign players and senior Indian players are very helpful. If you have any doubts, you can talk to them," she said.

Satghare believes one of the biggest advantages of sharing a dressing room with overseas stars is learning from their professionalism. "The Australians and other foreign players have very good fitness and work ethics. I learned a lot from them and I'm very grateful that RCB management showed me that trust," she added.

'WPL has made big difference': Sayali

The 27-year-old is equally passionate about the growth of domestic leagues, which she believes are creating pathways for talented cricketers who may otherwise go unnoticed. "All these leagues are very important. We saw how much difference WPL made for Indian cricket. The more leagues start in domestic cricket, the more exposure young players will get and they will get opportunities to perform on bigger stages," she said.

She pointed out that not every talented player gets the chance to represent her state, making these tournaments even more important. "There will be a lot of girls who can't play for the state team but their talent is very good. Through these leagues, we can see and identify a lot of players," she explained.

Among the current crop of youngsters, Satghare is particularly impressed by their confidence. "I think there is a lot of talent in Mumbai. The biggest difference is confidence. At such a young age, these players are confident on big stages. They know their strengths and skills. It is good that they are getting these opportunities so early," she said.

That optimism extends to Indian women's cricket as a whole. With ICC events, World Cups and major international tournaments lined up over the next few years, Satghare believes the national team is entering a golden phase. "I think it is a very exciting phase of Indian cricket. Our team is in a rising phase and the confidence of the team is high. We have so much skill and talent and there are new players coming through WPL and other leagues," she said.