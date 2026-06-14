FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 on Saturday (Jun 13) saw Switzerland draw 1-1 with Qatar, while Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco, with Vinicius Jr scoring the equaliser. Scotland ended their 28-year wait for a World Cup goal with a 1-0 win over Haiti, while Australia secured a 2-0 victory over Turkiye in their respective group match. The third day of the 48-team tournament, which runs until Jul 19, delivered several key moments, records and drama from both on and off the the pitch.

Here’s a look at all the major highlights from Day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Khoukhi’s late goal helps Qatar draw with Switzerland

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A late goal from Boualem Khoukhi in additional time helped Qatar earn their first-ever FIFA World Cup point in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Saturday. The match saw many missed chances from both sides.

Switzerland controlled most of the first half and created several opportunities, but Dan Ndoye missed a couple of key chances and the team could not finish strongly in the second half. Despite having 68.10% possession, 42 touches in the opposition box and 26 shots, Switzerland failed to win as Khoukhi’s late equaliser denied them all three points.

Vinicius Jr rescues Brazil in 1-1 draw against Morocco

Brazil's impressive 92-year record of not losing their opening FIFA World Cup match remained intact after a thrilling 1-1 draw against Morocco side at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Both teams played attacking football and created several chances, making it an entertaining contest for the fans, with each side earning a point.

Morocco made a strong start and repeatedly produced chance after chance during the opening stages and their persistence paid off in the 21st minute when Ismael Saibari found the net, putting Brazil’s long-standing opening-match unbeaten streak under serious pressure.

However, Vinicius Jr responded just 11 minutes later with a superb equaliser, ensuring the five-time world champions entered the break on equal terms.

The second half continued at a high tempo, with both sides creating numerous scoring opportunities but the match ended in a draw.

McGinn ends Scotland’s 28-year World Cup goal drought in win over Haiti

Scotland marked their return to the FIFA World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Haiti in their Group C opener at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, thanks to a first-half goal from captain John McGinn.

It was Scotland’s first World Cup match in the 21st century and the win also marked their first World Cup victory since 1990. The result puts Steve Clarke’s side at the top of Group C and gives them a strong start ahead of tough matches against Morocco and Brazil. Haiti, meanwhile, will need points from their remaining group games.

Irankunda stars as Australia stun Turkiye 2-0

Australia made a perfect start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 2-0 win over Turkey in Vancouver. The match was closely fought, with Turkey dominating possession and putting constant pressure on Australia.

However, Tony Popovic’s side showed strong defence and finished their chances well to take all three points in their opening Group match. Goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe ensured Australia stayed in control throughout the game.