Ind vs Pak T20 Match Asia Cup 2022: Top 3 Most Memorable India vs Pakistan Matches in Asia Cup History

India and Pakistan have one of, if not the most, intense and storied rivalries in world cricketing history. They are currently on course to dazzle fans all over the world as they prepare to collide with each other in the 2022 Asia Cup. The action is set to unfold at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 28th.

That's not all, since both teams are housed in the same group, fans could be gifted the possibility of the arch-rivals locking horns with each other on three different occasions over the course of the tournament. The Indian and Pakistani cricket teams have previously gone toe-to-toe with each other on 14 occasions with the Men in Blue holding the superior record. Here are some of the most enthralling moments from the times India and Pakistan left it all out there on the pitch:

1) Virat Kohli rallies team India to a glorious win

The Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur witnessed one of the most impressive performances from Kohli during the 2012 Asia Cup. Kohli, with his performance against Pakistan, proved why he was well on track to earning the title of the best batsman in the world.

Shortly after Gautam Gambhir tumbled out of the batting order in the first over, Kohli put out an absolutely stunning knock of 183 in just 148 balls to effectively etch his name in Asia Cup folklore as he helped India complete a daunting chase of 330.

Building on a sublime performance from Kohli, the Men in Blue went on to record a stunning six-wicket win with 13 balls to spare. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar bolstered the team's charge by putting out absolutely vital half-centuries.

2) Harbhajan Singh stuns Pakistani bowlers

While Harbhajan Singh's claim to fame was his bowling prowess, he put on an absolutely jaw-dropping performance against Pakistan at Dambulla, Sri Lanka, way back in 2010 during a last-over affair.

Although the game is often remembered for the heated interaction between Singh and Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar, the former impressed fans with his versatility as he wrapped up the game in style, smacking Mohammed Amir over midwicket for the maximum to hand India a 3-wicket victory against their arch-nemeses.

3) Shahid Afridi spearheads Pakistan's comeback

In what was yet another final-over case which took place at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Shahid Afridi managed to breathe new life into Pakistan's effort against India as he flipped the game on its head.

In the final over, which was bowled by the uber-talented Ravichandran Ashwin, Afridi hit two sixes on the trot to walk away with the win in a match that they were expected to lose effectively breaking Indian hearts all over the world.