'We were bit timid at the top': Ravi Shastri explains why India's aggressive approach in T20Is is way forward

The Indian cricket team have embraced fresh aggresisve approach with the willow in T20Is and it has been working wonders for the Men in Bue as they gear up for the T20 World Cup 2022 in two months time. India are yet to lose a T20I series under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and will be looking to continue their magnificent run in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 later this month.

Under Rohit, India have showcased intent right from the word go and have taken the attack to the opposition while batting. India have also used a number of power-hitters in their line-up trying to change the way the team used to play in the shortest format traditionally.

While many have questioned India's aggressive approach, former India head coach Ravi Shastri wants Rohit & Co. to continue playing the way they have in the ast 6-7 months. Shastri even went on to admit the Indian top order was a 'bit timid' during his tenure as head coach and explained why India's new-found intent is the way forward.

"They should not change the approach (they have shown of late). Even when I was coach we discussed we were a bit timid at the top considering the players we had down the order," Shastri said during a discussion on Star Sports.

"It is the right approach. You will lose a few games in between but if you start winning with this approach you can take that confidence in big games and use the same tactics," he explained.

Under Shastri, India enjoyed tremendous success acros formats in bilaterals but major ICC trophies eluded the team. India dominated in Tests and ODIs but failed to deliver on the big stage as the team couldn't bring an end to their ICC trophy drought since 2013 despite reaching close on a few ocassions.

India will be hopeful of lifting their first major ICC trophy in 8 years when they head to the T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under. The Men in Blue will take part in Asia Cup 2022 later this month which will serve as perfect preparation for the World Cup.