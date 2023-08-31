IND vs PAK live Streaming: how to watch Asia cup 2023 India vs Pakistan Live stream on your TV Mobile, Laptop

IND vs PAK Live Streaming: The most awaited match of the Asia cup 2023, India vs Pakistan match is scheduled on September 2, 2023. Fans are eagerly waiting for the clash between the two teams.The cricket tournament already began on Wednesday, August 30 and is jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Pakistan won the first match with 234 runs over Nepal.

Meanwhile, the men in blue are all set to make an entry in the game with its first match against Pakistan, where the latter will try to claim victory again.

IND vs PAK: Live-streaming details

Where to watch Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan live in India

The broadcasting rights for IND vs PAK Asia cup 2023 is purchased by star sports for television.

The match shall be available on following channels:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan for free

To live stream the match, the game will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

When will the India vs Pakistan match be played?- Date

India vs Pakistan match will be held on September 02, 2023.

When to watch India vs Pakistan?- Time

The match between India and Pakistan will kick off at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan match be played? Venue

The match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023

Date: September 2, 2023

Time: 3;00 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka

Live Stream and Broadcast: Star Sports and Hotstar

India vs Pakistan Full Squads

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)

