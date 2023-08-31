IND vs PAK live Streaming: how to watch Asia cup 2023 India vs Pakistan Live stream on your TV Mobile, Laptop
Story highlights
IND vs PAK live Streaming: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 will be held on September 02, 2023. Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match
IND vs PAK Live Streaming: The most awaited match of the Asia cup 2023, India vs Pakistan match is scheduled on September 2, 2023. Fans are eagerly waiting for the clash between the two teams.The cricket tournament already began on Wednesday, August 30 and is jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Pakistan won the first match with 234 runs over Nepal.
Meanwhile, the men in blue are all set to make an entry in the game with its first match against Pakistan, where the latter will try to claim victory again.
IND vs PAK: Live-streaming details
Where to watch Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan live in India
The broadcasting rights for IND vs PAK Asia cup 2023 is purchased by star sports for television.
The match shall be available on following channels:
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada
Where to live stream Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan for free
To live stream the match, the game will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar platform.
Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:
Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
United Kingdom: TNT Sports app
Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app
South Africa: SuperSport
When will the India vs Pakistan match be played?- Date
India vs Pakistan match will be held on September 02, 2023.
When to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan?- Time
The match between India and Pakistan will kick off at 3:00 pm IST.
Where will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match be played? Venue
The match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023
Date: September 2, 2023
Time: 3;00 pm IST
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
Live Stream and Broadcast: Star Sports and Hotstar
India vs Pakistan Full Squads
India squad:
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)
Pakistan squad:
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)