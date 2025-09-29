Google Preferred
  • /IND vs PAK: Indian Team walks off the field without handshakes after nervy final

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 29, 2025, 01:59 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 01:59 IST
Indian players celebrate their vicotry at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

India claimed their ninth Asia Cup crown with a nail-biting five-wicket win over Pakistan. The game went down to the last over, where Tilak Varma stood tall with an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, while Rinku Singh struck the winning boundary.

In the 2025 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, the Indian players once again chose not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, marking it the third such instance in this tournament. As soon as the winning runs were scored, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh headed straight to the dugout to join the celebrations. Meanwhile, it was India’s third consecutive victory over Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup, and similar post-match scenes were seen during the group stage and Super Four matches.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final

India claimed their ninth Asia Cup crown with a nail-biting five-wicket win over Pakistan. The game went down to the last over, where Tilak Varma stood with an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, while Rinku Singh struck the winning boundary off the only ball he faced in the tournament. An important stand between Varma and Shivam Dube helped India to recover after early wickets, while Varma also had a small partnership with Sanju Samson.

Earlier, Pakistan had reduced India to 20 for three early on, with Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi dismissing Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill inside the powerplay; the Indian middle order then rebuilt the innings and sealed the victory for the team on Sunday.

Earlier in the match, Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball, taking four important wickets as Pakistan collapsed after a solid opening start. From a strong start of 103/1, they lost nine wickets for just 33 runs and were bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) were the main run-scorers for Pakistan.

