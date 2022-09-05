Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup: Yuzi Chahal bowled easier overs than Ravi Bishnoi, feels Gautam Gambhir

India couldn't make it two wins in a row versus Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup when both sides met in the Super Four match at the Dubai International Crcket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday (September 04). After posting a competitive 181-7, being asked to bat first by Babar Azam-led Men in Green, Indian bowlers couldn't produce a memorable performance as the Men in Blue lost the contest on the penultimate ball.

Among the Indian bowlers, Arshdeep Singh returned with a decent spell (3.5-0-27-1) whereas inexperienced spinner Ravi Bishnoi was most successful, ending with 4-0-26-1. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (conceded 19 runs in the penultimate over), Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal conceded over ten per over. Thus, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Gautam Gambhir opined on the Indian bowlers post the Pakistan defeat and lauded young Bishnoi. He also made a bold statement that Chahal -- despite being a senior bowler -- bowled the easier overs when compared to Bishnoi.

“I think Bishnoi did a fabulous job today. He was the one who bowled the toughest overs in this game. Bowling the fifth over and getting Babar out, bowling the 18th over. Had Avesh been fit, probably Bishi wouldn't have played this game. Chahal has been the senior over, and he has actually bowled the easier overs as compared to someone like Bishnoi, who is playing first game against Pakistan,” said Gambhir on Star Sports.

Gambhir further also pointed out that Hardik having an off day led to India's defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan. “You got to give it to him. I don't think India missed anyone. Probably, Hardik didn't have the day that India expected him to have, but it's fine. Cricket is a great leveller,” Gambhir added.

Rohit & Co. will now face Sri Lanka on Tuesday (August 06) and Afghanistan (August 08) in their remaining games in the Super Four and hope to win both to qualify for the final.