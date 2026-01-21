/IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: 'Starts with 4, out four balls later': Kishan fails in first international match for India since November 2023

Ishan Kishan celebrated his return to India's T20I team with a four on the first ball he faced. Kishan came to bat in the second over after Sanju Samson was dismissed on a rather soft dismissal. Kishan got a slot ball first up by Kyle Jamieson and samshed it down the ground for a four during the first T20 vs New Zealand on Wednesday (Jan 21) at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The innings, however, lasted only four more ball which included another four as well. Eventually, Kishan was dismissed for 8 runs off 5 ball, hitting two boundaries, in his first international match since Novemver 2023.

Kishan has skipper Suryakumar's backing

Kishan's inclusion has been made possible by the shock exclusion of India's Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill. His call-up in the national squad came on the back of a sensational Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) - India's premier domestic T20 tournament - where he led Jharkhand to the title. Kishan scored 517 runs in 10 innings of the tournament at an average of 57 a staggering strike rate of 197.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - WPL 2026 Qualification Scenarios - RCB through but what about others

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the 1st T20I, SKY said: “Ishan Kishan will play at No. 3. He is part of the World Cup squad and deserves to play.”

SKY joins exclusive list of Indian batters