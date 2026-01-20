IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Skipper Suryakumar confirms Ishan Kishan at number 3

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed recalled batter Ishan Kishan for the number 3 slot in the playing XI for first of 5 T20Is against New Zealand, set to be played on Wednesday (Jan 21) in Nagpur. The series will be the last chance for India to tune up their preparation ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup which starts Feb 7 and is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the last edition in 2024. Kishan, who is part of the India's T20 world Cup squad as well, will have a shot at cementing his place in the playing XI for good.

SKY confirms Kishan for number 3 slot

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the 1st T20I, SKY said: "Ishan Kishan will play at No. 3. He is part of the World Cup squad and deserves to play." Kishan's inclusion has been made possible by the shock exclusion of India's Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill. With Kishan at number 3, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is likely to back as an opener alongside Abhishek Sharma -a position given to Gill before he was dropped.

Kishan's shot at redemption

Kishan last played for India in November 2023 before falling out of favour with the selectors. His call-up in the national squad came on the back of a sensational Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) - India's premier domestic T20 tournament - where he led Jharkhand to the title. Kishan scored 517 runs in 10 innings of the tournament at an average of 57 a staggering strike rate of 197. He also hit two hundreds and two fifties with a personal best of 113 not out.