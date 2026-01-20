/T20 WC: Unaware of ‘ICC deadline’, Bangladesh's sports advisor reaffirms stance against travelling to India

Bangladesh’s sports advisor, Asif Nazrul, has reaffirmed his country’s stance against travelling to India over security concerns for the 2026 T20 World Cup, and that they are unwilling to change it with the tournament less than 20 days away. Asif also shrugged off talks around the ICC replacing Bangladesh with Scotland, the highest-ranked non-qualified team in the T20 rankings, should the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decide against playing their scheduled league matches in India.

Bangladesh is placed in Group C, alongside England, the West Indies, Nepal and tournament debutants Italy. Bangladesh is scheduled to play their first three league matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata before moving to the Wankhede in Mumbai for their final group game. Bangladesh will play the West Indies in their tournament opener on February 7.



The BCB had asked the ICC to move their scheduled T20 WC matches out of India (to Sri Lanka - the tournament's co-host), citing concerns around the players' safety. Finding no reason to accept their plea, the apex body rejected it earlier, and despite the BCB chasing them again, they did not change their stance.

The ICC, moreover, gave BCB an ultimatum to make a final call by January 21, or they would consider swapping them with Scotland. However, for that to happen, the ICC is bound to grant a 15-day window to the Scottish side.



Asif, on the other hand, claims to have no information about it.



"I am not aware that Scotland will be included in our place (in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup)," Asif said in a chat with the reporters on Tuesday, as quoted by Cricbuzz. "If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian Cricket Board and tries to impose pressure on us by setting unreasonable conditions, we will not accept those conditions," he said.

