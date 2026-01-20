/T20 World Cup: PCB vows to reconsider participation if BCB's concerns aren't met - Report

In a bizarre set of events, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly halted its team preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka amid rising uncertainty over Bangladesh’s participation in the 20-team tournament. This move, however, indicates PCB’s support for the BCB, which sits between choosing to play in India and suffering consequences.

Moreover, what’s strange is that Pakistan could mull its participation in this showpiece event, should BCB’s request of playing their T20 WC matches only in Sri Lanka (due to security concerns) isn’t met by the apex body (the ICC), which had denied their requests altogether.



After the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) directed the IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, to release the only Bangladeshi player picked at last December’s IPL auction (seamer Mustafizur Rahman) over chaos and regular attacks on the minorities in Bangladesh, the BCB retaliated – by first suspending all IPL-related broadcast in the country, and later, wrote to the ICC about wanting to shift their scheduled T20 WC matches outside of India, citing concerns around its players’ safety.



The governing body initially denied their earlier request, but they revisited the matter after the BCB officials took a stern stance. Although plenty happened in between, including the sacking of BCB’s director, the board pursued the ICC officials again, only to receive a "no" for an answer and a deadline (January 21) to decide between choosing their team’s fate.

Meanwhile, a Geo News report claims officials from Dhaka and Islamabad spoke over the weekend, with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister and Senator, involved in the discussions. It further reads that Pakistan has lent complete support to Bangladesh over their concerns surrounding the security of its players in India, adding that they will also review their participation should Bangladesh’s concerns are not addressed.

What are the consequences?

The ICC has set a January 21 deadline for the BCB (to decide between playing in India or having its team forfeited from the tournament). While the BCB wants Bangladesh to participate in the T20 World Cup, they did not want to play in India, asking the ICC to shift their matches to Sri Lanka. Upon reviewing the security situation in India, the ICC denied Bangladesh’s second plea.



Should the BCB decide against playing in India, the ICC will replace Bangladesh with Scotland in Group C.

