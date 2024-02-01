IND vs NEP U19 Live Streaming: How to watch India vs Nepal ICC Under-19 World Cup Super Six LIVE on mobile, TV

India vs Nepal Live Streaming ICC U19 World Cup 2024: India will be looking to secure a spot in the semifinals with a win against Nepal in their final Group 1 Super Six match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Friday. The top two teams from the two Super Six groups will advance to the semifinals.

Pakistan (+1.06) is close behind with six points, but India (+3.32) is leading the group due to a better net run rate. Under the leadership of Uday Saharan, India has yet to lose a match in the tournament, and Nepal has yet to register a win. India's superiority is apparent in the stats as they have a flawless record in Group 1 with six points, while Nepal is yet to earn a point.

India vs Nepal ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Squad

India U19: Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

Nepal U19: Dev Khanal (c), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand

India vs Nepal U19 Super Six Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the India vs Nepal Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

When is the India vs Nepal Under-19 Super Six match?

India will clash with Nepal in the Super Six-stage match at the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Friday (Feb 02).

When will the India vs Nepal Under-19 Super Six match start?

The India vs Nepal Super Six match at the ICC U19 World Cup will commence at 01:30 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Nepal Under-19 Super Six match being played?

Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa, will host the India vs Nepal U19 Super Six World Cup match.

Where can I watch the India vs Nepal U19 Super Six World Cup Match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs Nepal U19 Super Six World Cup match.

How to watch the India vs Nepal U19 Super Six World Cup Match?

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the live streaming of the India vs Nepal U19 Super Six World Cup Match-1.