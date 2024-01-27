England will look at the re-launch of the Bazball in the ongoing Hyderabad Test against India as they look to extend their lead on Day 4. Steered by the excellent Ollie Pope's unbeaten 148, England’s Bazball approach could come to haunt India having established a 126-run lead in the Hyderabad Test. However, former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckons England’s fast-attacking batting style termed Bazball won’t work in India as the tracks are friendlier to the spin.

Ganguly comments on Bazball

"Bazball is an approach where the match is played in a fast manner. India have spinning wickets and so, Bazball will not be applicable here,” Ganguly said while speaking to India Today.

"India will win the series, the matter is whether they will win it 4-0 or 5-0. Every Test will be decisive. England could have won this Test match had they batted well. One cannot win against India by making 230 or 240 runs on Indian soil. Had they made 350 or 400, they could have beaten India, but they weren't able to do that. It's a tough series for England. Any team other than the Australia of that era could not create any impact here,” the former BCCI president added.